OVIEDO, Fla. — Families are expected to spend more than ever before on back to school supplies this year.

Back-to-school sales tax holiday kicks off Friday

Tax-free holiday runs though Tuesday, August 6

Here's What's Eligible and Up to How Much

Starting Friday, you can save a few bucks as Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday kicks off.

School supplies $15 or less are tax free. That’s your binders, glue sticks, and calculators.

Clothing $60 or less are tax free, including shorts, dresses, and uniforms.

New this year, the state added back in the higher amount for personal computers — $1000 or less.

A computer going for a grand could save you more than $60 in taxes this year.

According to the National Retail Federation, parents with children in grades K through 12 will spend an average $696, up nearly $12 from last year.

“(I’m buying) notebooks, crayons, the normal things they ask for every year,” said Carmen Nieves, a mother of four. “It’s kind of a lot.”

According to the survey, families are expected to spend the most on clothing and accessories, followed by electronics and school supplies.

Despite the increase in per-household spending, the survey found total back to school spending will top $80.7 billion, down from $82.8 billion last year. That’s largely because a decline in the number of households with children in K through 12.

The tax free holiday continues through Tuesday.