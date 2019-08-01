BRANDON, Fla. — A town hall meeting Thursday night could help decide the fate of the Cross Bay Ferry.

Hillsborough County commissioners are hosting the 6:30 p.m. meeting at the Brandon Regional Library at 619 Vonderburg Drive in Brandon.

Commissioners said the meeting is being held at the request of Bay area residents, who want to be briefed on where things stand with making the ferry a permanent fixture.

The ferry wrapped up it's latest 6-month run in April. The successful run has officials discussing the expansion. From November to April, ridership passed more than 52,000 trips.

HMS Ferries Inc. and South Swell Development Corp. have submitted business plans to Hillsborough County, proposing a new Cross Bay Ferry service by 2022. That plan would blend the MacDill Air Force Base commuter service with the existing Tampa/St. Pete route.

During a May meeting, commissioners set August as a deadline to sign off on any permanent ferry service.

The idea is that commuters would use the ferry to get to work each day, leaving cars at home. A new route would go from southern Hillsborough County to MacDill Air Force Base and downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Commissioner Pat Kemp, who has pushed for permanent ferry service said given the success of the seasonal service, she doesn't see any negatives.

"It will cut the time period short for commuting across the bay for MacDill (AFB) families," Kemp said. "It will stop the traffic back up at the gates at MacDill for south Tampa.

"It will take thousands of cars off the road everyday, save us all kinds of greenhouse gases and provide us ways to get around on evenings and weekends to Tampa, St. Pete and (the) South County."

Hillsborough County, as well as other state and Bay aea authorities would help provide $36 million to maintain the service.

Commissioners would need to re-approve the project, and the funding.