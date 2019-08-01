ORLANDO, Fla. — Partly sunny skies will give way to scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Highs will climb into the low 90s. A few mid-90s are possible inland. Storms later may contain torrential rain and frequent lightning, mainly over interior sections of Central Florida.

Onshore winds may push a few showers toward the coast early, but by the afternoon, the better rain chance will be upon the inland lakes.

Winds from the east will run between 5 to 10 knots. In the nearshore waters, expect nearly flat conditions with wave heights under 1 to 2 feet. The risk of rip currents is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

Storms may be slow and erratic, but generally drift west and fade before midnight.

Deeper moisture will arrive tomorrow, yielding to a higher coverage of rain and storms. Temperatures won’t be as hot with more clouds and rain around, reaching the mid- to upper 80s.

This moisture will be associated with the weak tropical wave located in near Cuba and the southeast Bahamas. This feature likely will not develop into a tropical cyclone, but the associated moisture will lead to a soggy Friday and Saturday for us.

There is another area of low pressure we are watching, located in the open Atlantic, some 900 miles from the Cabo Verde Islands.

As it travels west across the open Atlantic, there is a high chance this could develop into a tropical cyclone once it enters more favorable waters to the east of the Lesser Antilles.

Stay with us for details every hour at :51 past for the complete Tropical Update.

