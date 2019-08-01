ORLANDO, Fla. — It's a continual battle all year: keeping your lawn in tip-top shape. It's especially difficult if your neighborhood association requires it.

Experts say watering your lawn is one of the most important things to do.

Here's the thing: Some places have restrictions depending on where your water comes from. For example, the St. Johns Water Management District says you can water twice a week on certain days depending on your address.

My best advice is to check with the city or county you live in to find out when you can water, because it changes during Florida's dry season, wet season, and if there's a drought.

Here are some useful tips to keeping a good lawn:

Water only on the days you're allowed to. Use a moisture sensor to make sure you're not overwatering. Use a general fertilizer that you can buy at any home improvement store.

Ed Batcheller, superintendent of the Winter Park Golf Course, says healthy grass isn't just aesthetically pleasing — it also chokes weed growth and keeps bugs away.

"Bugs will feed on turf that's weak, and make it worse and then feed in to the good turf," Batcheller said.

He says the popular types of grass in Florida are St. Augustine and zoysia . University of Florida says those grasses are adapted to a variety of soils.