ORLANDO, Fla. — An 8-year-old girl visiting Central Florida fell out of a third-story hotel window Thursday but appeared to escape serious injury after vegetation softened her fall, firefighters said.

The incident happened at about 2 p.m. at the Extended Stay America at 8100 Palm Parkway, which is just northeast of Lake Buena Vista .

2 pm/Fall injury: 8100 block Palm Parkway/8-year-old girl falls from 3rd floor hotel room, escapes with only a knee injury. Rescue 54 took her to @APHospital as a precaution to get checked out. Family checked in Thursday, from U.K. @OrangeCoSheriff investigating. pic.twitter.com/2NAyeIO41v — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 1, 2019

Orange County Fire Rescue said the girl incurred a knee injury, and she was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children as a precaution.

The girl and her family, from the United Kingdom, had just checked into the hotel late Wednesday night, and she was upset she wouldn't get to go to Disney World right away, firefighters said.