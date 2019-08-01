ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida cycling community is mourning the loss of one of its riders after the pastor and Marine Corps veteran was struck and killed by a vehicle near Orlando International Airport.

David McGrinn Jr. was a military veteran and pastor, friends say

He was among group of 30 cyclists when he was struck by vehicle

Friend's message to drivers: "We want to get home to our families"

David McGrinn Jr. was a cyclist, husband, and father of a 9-year-old child. Friends said McGrinn overcame a lot, including recovering from paralysis after an accident.

"He is part of us and made big difference for us," said Paul Pikel, one of the organizers of Nona Cycle, a cycling group of which McGrinn was a member.

Pikel was there this past Saturday as a group of about 30 cyclists rode on Heintzelman Boulevard near Orlando International Airport.

"He worked his way to make that turn, and soon as he got straight, he was going," Pikel said.

Pikel said McGrinn was ahead of him and saw a white truck.

"Why would somebody be in the bike lane?" he said, tearing up. "Then there was very loud bang, followed by the right end of the car lifting, pushing to the left, and that’s when we knew David had been hit."

Pikel called 911, and cyclists rushed to McGrinn's aid. One performed CPR before first responders arrived.

McGrinn was transported to a hospital, but he didn't make it.

Now, Pikel has this message for drivers: "Be aware when they are driving. Pay attention. Understand that we are people, we are husbands, wives. We want to get home to our families like they do."

The next day, all the cyclists gathered for a photo at McGrinn’s home to honor him and show support for his family.

Pikel said the driver stayed at the scene. Orlando Police are still investigating the crash.

A memorial service for McGrinn is planned for Saturday.