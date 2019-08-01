ORLANDO, Fla. — A big announcement is coming from Universal Parks this morning.

Universal filed trademark for "velocicoaster" last week

Documents indicate the name could be used for an "amusement park ride"

Universal is currently working on a project near its Jurassic Park area

The theme park and resort is holding a press conference Thursday morning to discuss "something epic" that’s coming.

This is kind of a big deal. pic.twitter.com/boxonV1uJF — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) July 29, 2019

The announcement is likely about expansion plans - potentially a new rollercoaster, a new theme park known as a "gate," or all of the above.

During an earnings call last year, Universal executives confirmed that the company was looking to add another gate.

On Tuesday, Universal posted a picture on Instagram from the Jurassic Park Discovery Center, saying: "Something is hatching."

Last Wednesday, Comcast’s theme park division filed a trademark for the name Velocicoaster.

Universal has 541 acres of undeveloped land just off Universal Boulevard, near the Orange County Convention Center.

The press conference is set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the convention center. Follow Spectrum News 13 for the latest details.