NATIONWIDE -- 24,000 inclined sleep products are being recalled.

Inclined baby sleepers are being recalled after fatalities were reported in other products.

The sleepers were sold between 2014 and 2017.

To get a refund voucher, contact Dorel.

The recall involves the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet with model number BT055CSY and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet with model number BT071DHS. According to CPSC, the model numbers are located on a label on the underneath side of the fabric of the inclined sleeper pad.

The reason for the recall is that fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

The sleepers were sold at Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshalls, TJ Maxx and juvenile product stores between 2014 and 2017.

Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleepers and contact Dorel for a refund in the form of a $60 voucher.