ORLANDO, Fla. — Elite Roofing and Gutters Incorporated owner Jason Lee Beville was back in court July 30, charged with two felony counts of grand theft.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office alleges he stole thousands of dollars from customers for roofing work he never started.

Detectives believe his alleged scams could span from Osceola County to the Panhandle.

Beville and his attorney Michael Kovach have refused to answer our questions until now.

A Citrus County judge ordered both men to appear for their July court date after they waived their June court appearance.

Spectrum News Watchdog Investigative Reporter Stephanie Coueignoux was there as both men walked into the courthouse.

Ahead of Beville’s court appearance, Kovach told Coueignoux, “These charges never should have been filed. There has been no crime committed, and in a month or so, that will happen.”

Carolyn Watson is one of Beville’s alleged victims. We spoke with her in May after she contacted the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. Watson says she gave Beville a deposit of nearly $7,000 for a new roof, which she never received.

We asked Beville if he had anything to say to Watson about her allegations. Beville did not answer, but Kovach told us he would speak with us after court.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Beville in April, charging him with two felony counts — cases now going through the criminal court system.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also conducting a statewide investigation.

While Kovach agreed to speak with us after court, he refused to answer any questions, including whether Beville would be providing financial restitution to customers.

Beville remained licensed by the state of Florida.

​He is due back in court on August 27.