ORLANDO, Fla.- U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy kicked off a trio of themed town hall meetings Wednesday in Central Florida.

Today's town hall in Sanford focused on seniors

Thursday's focus is veterans

Familes are theme of Saturday's town hall

Murphy, D-Winter Park, met with residents at 10 a.m. at the Sanford Civic Center to discuss senior issues.

The focus of the next town hall is veterans. That will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Eastmonte Civic Center 830 Magnolia Drive, Altamonte Springs.

A family friendly town hall is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenridge Middle School, 2900 Upper Park Road, Orlando.

Murphy represents Florida's 7th Congressional District, which includes all of Seminole County and a big portion of Orange County. That includes downtown Orlando, Maitland, Winter Park and the University of Central Florida

“I invite seniors, veterans, and families in Orange and Seminole counties to come to these town hall meetings to share what’s on your minds so that I can take your concerns back to our nation’s capital,” she said in a statement. “I look forward to hearing directly from the people I am proud to represent and fight for every day.”

Residents of Florida’s 7th Congressional District who plan to attend are asked to RSVP in advance on Murphy’s website.

