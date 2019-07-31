MELBOURNE, Fla. — After Tuesday's townhall meeting about the safety of Melbourne's drinking water, and even surrounding areas, some people are pointing the finger at a construction project.

Residents concerned over safety of Melbourne's drinking water

Construction project may be to blame, residents say

Home water test tested positive for Coliform

Mother of four Nancy Kirby said her kids are sick and she believes it's because of the water coming out of her faucet. She was also recently diagnosed with bronchitis and according to doctors, the cause is unknown.

Over the past couple of weeks Kirby said the family has shared a nebulizer, which sits in the living room, plugged in, and ready for use.

"I'm a mom of NICU babies. I went through fertility battles and I'm not losing them at this point," she said.

Even though Lake Washington does contain trace amount of paralytic shellfish toxnis, none of that should reach faucets after treating the water, officials said during the meeting. However, Kirby said her home water test tested positive for Coliform and more.

She said ever since nearby construction began, so did the problems.

According to the City of Melbourne, the water main on John Rodes Blvd. is a 20" prestressed concrete water main that was installed in 1956. This particular pipe has been inspected multiple times recently by the manufacturer and has been found to be in pristine condition. Also, work on the water main on John Rodes Blvd. has not taken place yet.

"Water tasting like mildew has really picked up since they began putting the exit in. There's a new I-95 exit litterally in my backyard," Kirby said.

District 5 Council Member Paul Alfrey said he's unsure if that's contributing to the problem and there may be many factors causing the changes in water quality.

"I've had that smell at my home too. In my opinion, this may be bigger than the City of Melbourne," Alfrey said.

He says right now they use 2/3 water from Lake Washington and 1/3 from the aquifer but are looking at using a 50/50 combination in the future and has to go through permitting process.

City officials say it's routine for the treatment system to get extra chlorine and ozone, due to more algae growth during the hot summer months. Alfrey explained that even though the levels of chlorine in the water are within the DEP and EAP standards, it may need to be adjusted at a local level.