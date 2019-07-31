KISSIMMEE, Fla. — As back to school approaches, Osceola County schools are stepping it up when it comes to safety measures, including dress code policies.

Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace making sure safety is in check

Dress code policy changes also being made to assure safety

TJ Griffin, who will soon start seventh grade, is making sure his book bag and school supplies are all in check before the first day of school.

“I am excited to see my new friends and the new teachers that I have,” TJ exclaimed.

At the same time, Osceola County School District Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace is making sure safety is also in check.

“We have a policy obviously that all classroom doors will be locked throughout the day, and we don't prop doors open,” Pace explained. “But we are also in the process of changing out our locks so that they will be automatically locking.”

Pace added, “In addition this year, we’ve added window film on all the windows in the doors so that teachers and students can see out but potentially a ‘bad person’ can’t see in as one more measure to harden and secure our schools.”

Some policies are easing up, like shirts are not required to be tucked in, and belts are not mandatory.

Hoodies are only allowed if they have a school logo. If they don’t, then they must have a zipper and be unzipped while on campus.

“Hoodies are a popular item everybody wears, just like you said, them even, if it’s 100 degrees outside. So we want to make it workable for students and parents, but we also want to make sure we are keeping our students safe,” Pace said. “And one of the best ways to do that is to readily identify who belongs on the campus and who doesn’t.”

The strategic plan for Osceola Schools this year, focuses on: academic success, fiscal responsibility, talent management, community governance, and physical and mental safety.