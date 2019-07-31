ORLANDO, Fla. — Hot, humid conditions are in store again today, followed by another round of afternoon storms.

The first half of the day will feature partly sunny skies as readings climb into the low 90s. A few mid-90s are possible inland. Storms later may contain torrential rain and frequent lightning, mainly over interior sections of Central Florida.

Onshore winds may push a few showers toward the coast early, but by the afternoon, the better rain chance will be upon the inland lakes.

Winds from the east will run between 5 to 10 knots. In the nearshore waters, expect wave heights of 1 to 2 feet and a moderate risk of rip currents.

Storms will fade before midnight.

Few changes will unfold tomorrow with sufficient moisture to fuel about a 50 percent chance of afternoon storms. Highs will stay in the low 90s, not far from the seasonal average of 92 degrees. In the tropics, we are watching a tropical wave located near Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

This feature likely will not develop into a tropical cyclone, but the associated moisture will get pushed northwest into the Bahamas and Florida Straits by the end of the week. The chance for development right now stands at 10 percent over the next five days, but we will be watching it closely.

Regardless of development, this increasing tropical moisture will lead to higher rain chances in Central Florida, especially Friday and Saturday. There is another area of low pressure we are watching, located in the far eastern Atlantic, to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

As it travels west across the open Atlantic, there is a moderate chance this could develop into a tropical cyclone once it enters more favorable waters to the east of the Lesser Antilles.

Stay with us for details every hour at :51 past for the complete Tropical Update.

Beach and Surf Conditions

If you’re planning some relief from the heat by jumping into the Atlantic, be sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand. A long period swell will be enough to create a moderate rip current threat the next couple of days.

The tropical wave sliding toward the Bahamas is not forecast to gain tropical characteristics because of high wind shear, but it will bring widespread rain and rumbles to Central Florida from Friday through Sunday. We’re also monitoring a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic, but this system is a long way out.

Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.

