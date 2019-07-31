DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man who prompted a multi-agency manhunt Tuesday afternoon after reporting that he'd been shot in the woods by an assailant later admitted he'd shot himself, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident began just before 4 p.m., when a call came into the Volusia County Communications Center from a man reporting that he'd been shot in the leg.

Units from multiple agencies — including the Sheriff's Office, the Sheriff's Office's helicopter, a K-9 unit, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission , and an ambulance — reported to the Gopher Ridge Road area in Tiger Bay State Forest to rescue the man and search for a possible shooter.

After being asked several times, the man eventually admitted that he'd shot himself and made up the story about the shooter, deputies said in a news release.

Detectives are continuing to gather evidence and plan to file charges against the 30-year-old man, who was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center , they said. His identity has not been released.