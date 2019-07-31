DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man who prompted a multi-agency manhunt Tuesday afternoon after reporting that he'd been shot in the woods by an assailant later admitted he'd shot himself, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
- Man in Tiger Bay State Forest reported being shot by assailant
- Sheriff's Office, FWC, K-9 units, helicopter conducted search
- Volusia deputies say he later admitted he'd shot himself
The incident began just before 4 p.m., when a call came into the Volusia County Communications Center from a man reporting that he'd been shot in the leg.
Units from multiple agencies — including the Sheriff's Office, the Sheriff's Office's helicopter, a K-9 unit, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and an ambulance — reported to the Gopher Ridge Road area in Tiger Bay State Forest to rescue the man and search for a possible shooter.
After being asked several times, the man eventually admitted that he'd shot himself and made up the story about the shooter, deputies said in a news release.
Detectives are continuing to gather evidence and plan to file charges against the 30-year-old man, who was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, they said. His identity has not been released.