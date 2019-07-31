ORLANDO, Fla.-Residents of an east Orange County apartment complex say they lost water after suspected lightning strikes obliterated water mains Tuesday afternoon.

Valencia Trace Apartments has no drinking water

Lightning blamed for blasting several water lines

Residents told they have to wait for a plummer

The suspected lightning blasts hit the parking lot asphalt and water lines at roughly 3 p.m. during a powerful thunderstorm.

“The ground is literally split open,” said Nadya Calero, a resident of Valencia Trace Apartments.

It wasn’t immediately clear when water will be restored to the 228-unit complex or how many units are affected. Calero said residents will have to take showers at the homes of friends and family members. She said residents need bottled drinking water.

The complex is served by a private supplier whose identity wasn’t immediately clear. The provider contacted the Orange County Utilities Department for assistance at about 6 p.m., said Jamie Floer, a spokeswoman for the department.

The private provider wanted some parts, and Floer said her department will help to get water restored.

“I hope it’s not too long,” Floer said late Tuesday.

A message Spectrum News 13 left for managers at the complex was not immediately returned.

Records show the owner is a corporation based in Newberry, Alachua County called Valencia Trace Of Orlando LTD.

The registered agent of that corporation also couldn’t be reached late Tuesday.

Davis Companies of Newberry has the same address as Valencia Trace Of Orlando LTD and it lists Valencia Trace Apartments as one of its properties. A message left for Davis Companies wasn’t immediately returned.

The company also calls itself Davis Property Management.

After the lightning storm, the parking lot filled with water, residents’ photos show. Someone put up caution tape and orange traffic cones. But residents say they didn’t see anyone working to repair the water lines Tuesday.

A note left on residents’ doors from apartment managers says, “lightning has hit several water lines throughout the property you will not have any water until the plumber arrives and repairs the situation.”

The note didn’t have contact information for the managers and it didn’t estimate how long it will take to restore water.

The complex is southeast of state roads 408 and 417. The complex sits on a triangular-shaped parcel spanning nearly 15 acres, bounded on the east by North Econlockhatchee Trail.

Residents say they don’t know the name of their water provider. Water is included in their rent payments.