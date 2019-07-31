ORLANDO, Fla. — As students across Central Florida get ready to go back to school, so are their bus drivers!

Next week, every transportation employee — roughly 1,400 of them — will be going to a week-long safety preparation seminar to go over best practices.

Johnny Rodrigues, who has been a bus driver for 10 years, now works in the dispatch center — monitoring every bus that comes and goes. One of the main problems on the road he has come across is drivers not stopping when the flashing lights of a bus come on.

"A lot of them treat the school bus much like they do a traffic light," Rodrigues explained. "When they see the yellow light and see you're about to stop, they'll try to go, much like they beat those reds."

That dangerous trend would happen to him around three times a week, so his message to drivers is slow down and plan for extra time in your commute. "Try not to think of that big yellow bus stopping me — try more of less thinking about that student," Rodrigues said.

Even before the hands-free law came into effect, bus drivers in Orange County have not been allowed to have any phone conversations whatsoever while transporting students.

Orange County is the fourth largest school district in the state and the eighth largest in the country, operating around 900 buses every day and transporting roughly 70,000 students.