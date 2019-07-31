CORTEZ, Fla. — This shop in the Tampa Bay area has tons of antique, nautical items. Here are five things to know.



1. The Sea Hagg is an antique and nautical oddities shop in Cortez. It's just off the main stretch of road that leads to the Bradenton area's pristine beaches.

2. The owner, Jan Holeman, started the shop just over 20 years ago, and it's now a staple to the area. The name itself comes from Jan — she says that's how she was feeling on the last leg of completing the design for the shop.

3. Inside you can find everything from a 1960s shrimping boat to fountains and water fixtures, plus hundreds of different types of mermaids.

4. The Sea Hagg is located in the historic fishing village of Cortez and open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5. For more information, be sure to check out the store's website, https://seahagg.com .