DETROIT — The 20 Democratic candidates made various statements during their second debate Tuesday night in Detroit.

Spectrum News took a closer look at some of the statements:

Let’s start with former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

Frm. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Democratic Presidential Candidate

“wind and solar jobs are the fastest-growing jobs in the country.”

That is true.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics looked at the fastest growing jobs expected between 2016 and 2026 and found Solar panel installers and wind turbine service technicians at the top of the list.

Governor Steve Bullock took a swipe at Republicans over the environment.

Gov. Steve Bullock, Democratic Presidential Candidate: “The Republicans won't even acknowledge that climate change is real.”

That’s not true.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said earlier this month the president should admit climate change is real and should come up with solutions.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg made a dire warning regarding climate change.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Democratic Presidential Candidate: “Science tells us we have 12 years before we reach the horizon of catastrophe when it comes to our climate.”

That’s false.

Bittigieg is referring to a UN report—which uses 2030 as a benchmark because that’s when countries that signed onto the Paris Climate agreement have pledged emission cuts by then.

But the co-chairman of the report tells the Associated Press that it never says we only have 12 years before catastrophe.

Let’s switch subjects quickly, Senator Bernie Sanders talked about income inequality during the debate.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic Presidential Candidate: “49 percent of all new income goes to the top 1 percent.”

Not true.

Economists at the University of California-Berkeley tell the AP when you figure in health insurance and government benefits, the top 1 percent has captured roughly 25 percent of the income growth since the recession ended.