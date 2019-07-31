DELTONA, Fla. — An alleged serial bank-robbery suspect is wanted by three law-enforcement agencies in Central Florida, officials said Wednesday.

Jesse Paul Ayotte, 37, urged to surrender to authorities

Deputies: He wore "Tattooed Wizard" T-shirt in July 3 robbery

3 bank robberies, 1 attempted robbery linked to Ayotte

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Jesse Paul Ayotte, robbed a Fifth Third Bank at 2730 Elkcam Blvd. on July 30, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

"Jesse, turn yourself in!" the Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook.

The agency released bank security images of Ayotte and a photo from his LinkedIn page.

The bespeckled suspect is sporting a professional brown suit on his social media profile and says he works as a “house member counselor” for a timeshare company in the Tampa Bay area.

Authorities say he was wearing a baseball cap and red T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase "Tattooed Wizard" when they say he robbed a Regions Bank on John Young Parkway on July 3.

Records show he lives in Land O' Lakes in Pasco County and has arrests on charges related to traffic infractions and felonies such as burglary, theft, and forgery in Florida, Missouri, and Oklahoma. He filed for bankruptcy in 2006 in Tulsa.

“I am a merchant of dreams, working to fulfill the wants, but mostly the NEEDS of my clients, customers, friends, and family!” his LinkedIn profile states.

Ayotte is also accused of robbing a Regions Bank at 13700 S. John Young Pkwy at 4:35 p.m. July 3. He implied he had a weapon and robbed the bank, officials alleged.

Ayotte is suspected of a robbery attempt at a Chase Bank at 7674 Dr. Phillips Blvd. at 4:57 p.m. May 30.

“He presented a note asking for money and left as the teller went to get her manager,” authorities said.

Ayotte is also accused of robbing a bank in Orlando on July 20. Details of that crime were not immediately available.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the Orlando Police Department obtained warrants for Ayotte’s arrest.

Tipsters can call the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at (386) 248-1777 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.