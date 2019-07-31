ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 20-year Master Plan for Albert Whitted could bring some big changes to the small airport in downtown St. Petersburg in the coming years.

City to expand hangar space, shift runway

The city is looking at expanding hangar space and shifting a runway, which would allow for longer take-offs as well as future development off airport property.

Rich Lesniak is the airport manager and talked about one of the biggest plans, shifting runway 7-25 to the east.

"They have to take-off with a penalty because they can't take off with a full load of fuel or passengers because of the shorter runway length," Lesniak said.

Shifting the runway to the east would essentially make the setback for the runway longer.

That will not only help charter jet pilots but it also will give USF more space to grow.

Right now the runway setback in on USF property blocking them from building higher.

"I know USF has always, they want more room. Well now they have the option to build more floors to buildings that are right now limited due to the flight path. So there's potentially huge benefit to the properties west of us,” Lesniak said.

The runway isn't the only proposal in the master plan.

The plan will also explore building more hangars. Currently, the airport is at capacity with a wait list. However, to add more hangars, the airport needs more land.

The Albert Whitted Waste Water Treatment Facility could be an option.

The city is studying whether that facility could be demolished as part of a city-wide overhaul of its storm water system.

The open house on the 20-year master plan runs 5 - 7 p.m. at the USF St. Petersburg Harbor Hall Community Room.