ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead and two people are hurt in a shooting at an Orlando apartment complex.

The shooting happened at the Mill Creek Apartment complex off Semoran Boulevard and Commander Drive.

Here’s what we know about a shooting at Mill Creek Apartments in Orlando:

1 dead

2 injured

Police know who did it.

Not looking for any more suspects.#News13Orange @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/0ekOcU1BJt — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) July 31, 2019

Orlando police say they know who was behind the shooting and are not looking for any more suspects.

Reporter Eric Mock is working to find out the details behind the shooting, including what led to it. Stay with Spectrum News 13 for updates.