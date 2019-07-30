ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Students in Seminole County will soon have the opportunity to gain licenses to work at wastewater treatment plants.

Here are five things to know about the new opportunity:

1. When students head back to school soon, some of them will be learning how to work a job that is now in high demand.

2. Seminole County leaders say they've had trouble finding qualified people for jobs at water treatment plants in recent years.

3. Beginning this school year, 11 students at Lake Brantley High School will be able to work toward a license to work at and manage the plants.

4. Students will do most of their learning at the Altamonte Springs Treatment Plant, which already has a science incubator built into the plant.

5. Many water treatment plant jobs have competitive starting wages that often range anywhere from the $30,000 to $100,000 range.