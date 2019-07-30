Some Spot Coffee employees are still rallying around three of their former colleagues who they say were fired for trying to join a union.

They held another rally Monday, this time outside the coffee chain’s Delaware Avenue location.

Labor unions and politicians are calling for a boycott of Spot.

The former employees said they were fired for refusing to turn over the names of people who attended the meeting.

Workers United is now calling for the local coffee chain to re-instate the employees, apologize to the Spot workforce and abide by ethical guidelines for union organizing.

"Companies do not fire people in union drives just to get rid of those specific individuals, it's to scare the entire work force,” said Gary Bonadonna of Workers United. “So many are scared but many are standing up and being courageous and supporting the union."

The National Labor Relations Board is now investigating the firing of those employees and accusations of union busting.

Spot Coffee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.