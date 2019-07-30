Retail business is good in Parma for The Estate Marketplace. The estate sale buyout store that opened in December is growing and adding co-op vendors to its West Ridge Road shop.

The Estate Marketplace has about doubled its retail space and opened "Vendor-Ville," a retail co-op that has 18 vendor spaces for rent.

"It is not only our cool stuff for sale, it is everybody else’s,” said owner Joe Battaglia. “It is very exciting. My favorite part is finding old stuff a new home. There is a lot of times we find stuff that either people just do not want any more or have a need for. We put it to good use and people are enjoying it."

The Estate Marketplace knocked down a wall to add “Vendor-Ville”. 18 spaces available for vendors to rent and sell their stuff. It’s a co-op here on W. Ridge Rd. in Parma Commons. Open Wed-Sun. #YourMorningRochester #shopping #bargains pic.twitter.com/hHTFWe8WOv — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) July 30, 2019

Vendors sell everything from art, tea cups, kimonos, refinished furniture, collectibles, comic books and Dixie Belle chalk paint that’s made in the USA.

"You can rent a booth, you set it up and price your stuff and set it and forget it,” he said. “We cash it out and sell it for you and collect the tax. We do all the difficult part. People come in like wow--we get a lot of looks and it was more a suggested by customer idea than one I can take credit for."

Here is a look at some of the vendors. Dixie Belle #madeintheUSA chalk paint, refinished furniture and check out the gorgeous kimonos and Obi’s from Japan. The Estate Marketplace now has vendor space. 5247 W. Ridge Rd. Open W-Sat. #YourMorningRochester #sales pic.twitter.com/okVAn8Dshd — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) July 30, 2019

The Estate Marketplace is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10:00 to 7:00. It's located at 5247 W. Ridge Rd. in Parma.