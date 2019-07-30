The plaintiff in the case against the owner of ShoppingTown Mall has withdrawn their request to jail the company’s CEO.

According to a letter legal representatives from the plaintiff sent on Monday, the plaintiff withdrew its request made last week to hold Moonbesam Capital Investments, LLC in contempt and to commit CEO Steven Maksin to jail.

“At this time, Plaintiff is only seeking the imposition of a fine against ShoppingTown,” the letter reads.

Moonbeam was ordered to pay about $10 million in owed taxes back on May 9. Their attorneys appealed, arguing the mall's assessed value was too high by as much as 90 percent.