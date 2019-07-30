MIAMI, Fla. — Moffitt Cancer is not alone anymore as Florida’s sole designated National Cancer Institute.

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami honored by NCI

2nd cancer center in state with designation after Moffitt

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami

This week, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami was named Florida’s second NCI designated cancer treatment center.

US Senator Rick Scott says it’s another step to Florida seeing 3 top-tier cancer centers.

“They are going to have access to more research dollars,” Scott said. “They are going to have access to more therapies and hopefully they will raise more money.”

To get the NCI designation is a grueling process.



Sylvester submitted a 1,300 page report about it's work on cancer treatment and research.



It will now start seeing federal money to expand care for cancer patients.

It will also give South Florida cancer patients a closer location for treatment that would have normally been traveling to Tampa.