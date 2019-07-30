After two informational sessions, voters in Irondequoit are heading to the ballot box, to decide on a proposed community center.

The referendum would redevelop the former Irondequoit Mall into a community center complete with meeting rooms, a common area, walking track and fitness center.

The project would cost $9.5 million to construct, with more than $7 million to be paid through municipal bonds. That would lead to an average $18.20 increase of property taxes.

While many of the facilities would be free to use, the fitness center would require a $20-25 monthly membership fee.

“I didn’t like the idea. I think there’s enough fitness centers around Irondequoit," said resident Chuck Mirabella. "I don’t like the idea that we’re renovating a building that isn’t ours. There’s enough, and it leaves the expense open as far as I’m concerned.”

Other voters were more supportive.

“I don’t think it’s that much extra on my taxes, and I think we need it," said Cheryle Soanes. "I hate seeing Irondequoit Mall or Medley Center, whatever it is, sit there like that.”

If approved by the voters, construction bids would go out in December, with construction to begin February of 2020. The town hopes it would be open for business early 2021.

Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m.