Thirteen new projects are expected to brighten up Downtown Auburn through a $10 million state grant.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled the upgrades Tuesday. The improvements include unifying and upgrading the Schweinfurth Art Center and Cayuga Museum of History and Arts.

Crews will also renovate the Auburn Public Theater to provide better programming and a community cafe. The city will also turn a vacant structure on Chapel Street into a peer recovery facility.

"We laugh years ago, no one would be downtown on a Friday or Saturday evening, now no one can find a parking place," said Michael Quill, the Auburn Mayor. "Plus you see families walking with strollers, so to me that's a safe friendly environment. Folks want to be downtown with their families."

A new culinary center for Cayuga Community College will also be in the heart of the city. It will provide a cafe and central gathering spot for the community.