DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday after the chain on his bike popped loose, causing him to fall right in front of the SUV, police said.

The deadly crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the 3300 block of International Speedway Boulevard, near the LPGA Boulevard intersection, Daytona Beach Police said in a news release.

Both the gray 2019 Chevrolet Traverse and the bicyclist were headed west on ISB when bicyclist stood up to pedal harder, and the gear chain came loose, a second bicyclist told police investigators. The first bicyclist fell into the path of the Traverse, which struck him.

The second bicyclist told investigators that the first bicyclist had been having trouble with the gear chain slipping.

The driver of the Traverse and the other occupants of the SUV stayed at the scene and tried to help the bicyclist. An off-duty Port Orange officer who was driving by also assisted.

The victim's name has not been released, and no criminal charges are expected.