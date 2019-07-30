NATIONWIDE — A major credit card data breach has impacted about 100 million Capital One customers in the United States, the company announced Monday. Nearly 6 million in Canada were also affected.

Company said hacker stole customers' personal information

Stolen data: 140,000 social security numbers, 80,000 bank account numbers from U.S. customers

According to Capital One in a news release, an individual hacked into its systems and stole customers' personal information.

Capital One says the stolen data for U.S. customers includes about 140,000 social security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers. About 1 million social insurance numbers were taken from its Canadian customers.

No credit card account numbers or log-in credentials were compromised, officials added.

The FBI arrested the suspected hacker, the company confirmed in its news release.

Capital One says it will notify all affected customers and offer free credit monitoring.

Although the company said it's unlikely that the stolen information was ultimately used for fraud, the investigation is ongoing, and “analysis is subject to change.”