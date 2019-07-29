SANFORD, Fla. – The trial for the man accused of murdering three family members in January entered week two Monday.

Grant Amato is accused of killing his parents and brother Cody at their home in January.

Testimony Monday has turned to digital evidence.

A forensic digital examiner with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office testified about a thumb drive that was connected and then disconnected from Amato's computer little after midnight on January 25.

The examiner also said that slain brother Cody Amato's phone had been connected to Grant Amato's computer a little before midnight on January 24.

The examiner believes the phone was connected so that it could be wiped clean.

Judge Recksiedler told the jury on Friday that the trial will go until at least Wednesday. The state has called over a dozen witnesses so far. The defense told reporter Asher Wildman last week that they expect Grant Amato himself to take the stand when it's their turn.

The death penalty is on the table if Amato is convicted.

