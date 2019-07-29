KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Strong storms whipped through Central Florida Sunday night, including in Osceola County, where a possible lightning strike led to a fire in Kissimmee at an apartment complex.

Viewers sent Spectrum News 13 some incredible images of lightning striking the Bella Vista apartments on 417 Fountainhead Circle.

Fire crews from the Kissimmee Fire Department descended and scattered about the parking lot to tackle the fire.

Some of the damage included toppled trees to down fences.

No injuries have been reported and it is unknown the extent of the damage.