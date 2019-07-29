GILROY, Calif. – Multiple people were injured Sunday in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, according to the Associated Press.

At least five people were taken to a hospital, a Santa Clara Valley Medical Center spokeswoman told the AP. She had no information on their conditions.

A video posted on social media showed people running after an active shooter was reported at the festival.

The Gilroy Police Department issued a statement on Twitter.

"The hearts of the Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B."

The three-day festival draws thousands of garlic lovers to Gilroy every year.