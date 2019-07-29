NATIONWIDE — Regal Cinemas has launched its own movie ticket subscription service.

Regal launches its anticipated movie ticket subscription service

Regal Unlimited costs moviegoers between $18-$23.50 a month

RELATED: MoviePass to be Spun Off into Separate Company

With Regal Unlimited , moviegoers can watch "as many movies as they want" every day, the company says.

The price for the plans will range from $18 to $23.50 a month, depending on theater location.

There are a few drawbacks: Unlimited movie access only applies to 2D movies. A surcharge will be applied to IMAX, RPX, 3D, and premium showings. Also, there's a 50-cent "convenience fee" for tickets bought in advance on the Regal app.

In addition to unlimited movies, subscribers will get 10 percent off concessions, free popcorn and a drink on their birthday, and the ability to earn Regal Crown Club credits.

In order to sign up for Regal Unlimited, moviegoers must use the Regal app. They can choose to pay for the service monthly or in full but must commit to a full year of membership.