ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A search is underway this afternoon in east Orange County for an injured hiker, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The agency's helicopter is assisting Orange County Fire Rescue's search of the 1,650-acre Orlando Wetlands Park north of East Colonial Drive in the Christmas area.

The hiker's injuries were not released.

The search and rescue call was made at 12:19 p.m. for the park at 25155 Wheeler Road. The manmade park contains vast areas of marshes and lakes. The park is used for advanced treatment for reclaimed water from Orlando and other cities. It is open to the public for hiking, wildlife viewing, and picnicking.