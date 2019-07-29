FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Newly-released numbers from the Florida Department of Health show Flagler County’s suicide rate dropped from first in the state to ninth . But some say those numbers are misleading and could give a false sense of security.

Suzanna Urban lost her 18-year-old son, Nicholas, last year.

“Nicholas died by suicide on September 11, 2018 by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” she said.

When Urban first learned what happened, she said she didn't believe it until she saw him for herself.

“I’ll never forget that image,” she said.

Urban said she had no idea her son was struggling. She was left with so many questions.

“What did I do wrong? What could I have done different? How come I didn’t see it? How come I couldn’t fix it?” Urban said.

Those questions motivated her to get involved with Flagler Lifeline and push for more mental health resources in the county. When she saw that Flagler’s state suicide ranking had improved, she thought that could be misleading.

“Yes, Flagler moved from No. 1 to No. 9... Our population increased in 2018, but if you look at the raw numbers for deaths by suicide, in 2017, there were 31, and in 2018, there were 29,” Urban said.

The Flagler Health Department agrees with that assessment.

“It’s really based on two people,” said Gretchen Smith, a spokeswoman for the Flagler County Health Department. “Tte fact that we had two less suicides in 2018 is not a victory for us. We don’t want to have any suicides in Flagler County.”

Although they are not able to pinpoint why Flagler’s rate is so high, both agree the lack of resources in a problem.

“We’ve noticed that as Flagler County's suicide rate has gone up. So have the number of mental providers that we don’t have in Flagler County. That is one of our biggest challenges here, that we don’t have enough mental health providers,” Smith said.

It’s a problem they hope they can fix before any more lives are lost. According to the Health Department, there have been at least 15 suicides in Flagler County so far this year.

“We’re reaching out to state, we are reaching out to our representative and senator, and we are trying to do as much as we can to spread the word and to make sure that Flagler can get more assistance,” Smith said.

If you need help, do not hesitate to call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text HOME to 741741 to speak to someone over text message.

In Flagler County, anyone in crisis can go to SMA Healthcare CTTU at 301 Justice Lane in Bunnell for assistance with a mental health crisis.