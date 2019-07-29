TAVARES, Fla. — A paraglider pilot was killed after losing control while gliding over Lake Beauclair and crashing into the water Monday morning.

Pilot crashed into Lake Beauclair just before 7:30 a.m.

Identity of paraglider operator has not been released

At about 7:23 a.m., the Tavares Fire Department was called out for a water rescue after someone reported seeing a paraglider "malfunction (and) spinning out of control and landing in the lake," the Lake County Sheriff's Office and fire officials said.

The male pilot's body was recovered from a single-engine paraglider. The Sheriff's Office is not releasing his name until they notify family.

"Two other paragliders landed safely on the golf course of Deer Island," the Tavares Fire Department said in a Facebook post .

The Federal Aviation Administration is at the scene and will take the lead in this investigation.

