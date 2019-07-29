Canada-based company Canopy Growth hosted a groundbreaking Monday morning on a $150 million hemp facility in Kirkwood.

The largest cannabis producer in the world expects more than 400 jobs to be available at the former Shop-Vac site in Industrial Park, and that doesn’t count jobs for local farmers. Shop-Vac announced the layoffs of hundreds of workers earlier this year.

The plan is to use the facility to process hemp into CBD, which could later be used in everything from ointments to dog treats.

This comes on the heels of an announcement from the Department of Agriculture, banning the use of CBD in any food or beverage products. Representatives from Canopy say this shouldn't impact any of their plans.