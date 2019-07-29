REDINGTON BEACH, Fla. — Authorities rushed to Redington Beach Monday morning to help a group of beached whales.

Pinellas County deputies, as well as officials from Florida Fish and Wildlife, along with Clearwater Marine Aquarium marine biologists came to the aid of five distressed whales.

Authorities quickly set up tents and canopies over the whales as officials evaluated the animals.

Officials did not immediately release what type of whales are on the beach or the conditions of the whales.

