DELAND, Fla. – Two bodies were found inside a DeLand home Saturday afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies discovered bodies at a house on Woodmont Road at about 3 p.m. during a well-being check.

Two generators that had run out of gasoline were found turned on at the scene. Investigators say the generators could have created a possible carbon monoxide issue.

A methamphetamine manufacturing operation was also found at the scene, investigators say.

There were "no obvious signs of trauma" on the bodies, according to investigators.

No other details were immediately available.