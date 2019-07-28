This time last year, businesses along Main Street in Williamsville were struggling for customers because of construction. Since the work finished in the fall, those same businesses are now seeing the positive impact.

People walking by on Main Street also say they find themselves coming more to town because it's more walkable.

"It's roomier, there is more space to stop and see everything,” said Stephanie Davis, who works in Williamsville. “I feel like it is a lot more welcoming and it's done up with the plants and the trees and everything. It is definitely a lot nicer."

"It's much better, you know I don't feel as congested, I don't feel as tight,” added Lorie Millace of Williamsville. “I'm not as worried pulling out when I'm at a store."

But not all felt the positive impacts. One business closed their doors because the construction impacted foot traffic along Main Street.

Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers says she hopes improvements will make a difference moving forward.

"There is a better outlook for businesses, for residents who are walking in the village, for new people coming through the village for the first time,” said Rogers. “They will have a better shopping experience and dining experience."