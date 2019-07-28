CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – New construction at Wagner Park in Cape Canaveral is designed to alleviate concerns about stormwater runoff into the Indian River Lagoon.

Cordgrass plants added at Wagner Park in Cape Canaveral

Plants to reduce storm runoff ending up in Indian River Lagoon

Park construction expected to be completed in October

More than 50 native cordgrass plants were planted in the park's 7 foot wide bioswale to reduce storm runoff and pollutants ending up in the lagoon, especially nitrogen.

As Marine Resources Council Chairman Terry Casto explains, it contributes to the harmful algae blooms.

"The stormwater flows into the soil area and with the right kind of plants the roots will absorb the nitrogen," Casto says.

Pathways at the city's new pocket park will be made of Flexi-Pave, a permeable material that allows water to flow right through it and into the ground.​

"You look at regular sidewalks it's a funnel to take water into the lagoon, if they were absorbing material the water would have a change to filter in the soil," Casto says.

"Yeah I care about the environment," says Greg Bearison, who recently moved to the Space Coast.

He's glad the city is moving in the right direction to cleanup storm water before it hits the lagoon.

"It's what they call baby steps, I believe they can but it might take a little time," Bearison says.

The park construction is expected to be completed by October and will feature a free library, bike rack and bike fix-it station along with two shade canopies.