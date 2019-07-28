ORLANDO, Fla. — The rain and storm chances will continue today, but it won’t be widespread rain. The coverage of rain will be around 50 percent this afternoon.

High temperatures will reach the lower 90s with overnight lows dropping into the middle 70s for Monday morning. The Monday morning commute will be dry with a 50 percent coverage of rain and storms by the afternoon.

Highs on Monday will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s across the region.

There will be a little bit of downtick in the thunderstorm activity on Tuesday and Wednesday. This is when the coverage of rain will drop to 40 percent. Highs will be in the lower 90s with overnight lows back into the low to mid-70s.

Moisture will increase by the end of the week and this will result in more thunderstorm activity. By Thursday, the coverage of rain will spike up to 50 percent and then up to 60 percent on Friday. Afternoon highs will continue to reach the lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle 70s.

BEACH AND SURF CONDITIONS

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair today. Wave heights will only be 1 to 2 feet today. The risk of rips has lowered, but it is always best to swim within sight of a lifeguard. Ocean temperatures are in the upper 70s and around 80 degrees. The ultraviolet index is extreme, which means sunburn could happen in less than ten minutes.

If you’re boating, there will be a chance of storms. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be running at 2 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

No new development is expected over the next 5 to 7 days. Dry air continues to keep development at bay in the central and eastern Atlantic for now. We typically see the activity start to pick-up in August. The climatological peak of hurricane season is September 10 and the season runs through November 30. The next name on the Atlantic hurricane list is Chantal.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location