ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred overnight in the area of 39th Street and Nashville Avenue in Orlando.
Homicide detectives say the male victim had obvious signs of trauma to his body.
Detectives have not released much information on the homicide, however, they seem to be focusing their investigation around a white minivan in the area.
A neighbor did say though that they heard about five gunshots fired around 1:15 a.m. However, officials have not confirmed that yet.
This is an ongoing investigation.