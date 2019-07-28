ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred overnight in the area of 39th Street and Nashville Avenue in Orlando.

Homicide detectives say the male victim had obvious signs of trauma to his body.

Detectives have not released much information on the homicide, however, they seem to be focusing their investigation around a white minivan in the area.

A neighbor tells me she heard about five gunshots fired around 1:15. Haven’t been able to confirm from police yet. Investigators out here with metal detectors now @MyNews13 #news13orange pic.twitter.com/Wc4uwCLSnH — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) July 28, 2019

A neighbor did say though that they heard about five gunshots fired around 1:15 a.m. However, officials have not confirmed that yet.

This is an ongoing investigation.