WASHINGTON -- Dan Coats, director of National Intelligence, is set to resign next month, President Donald Trump announced Sunday.

In a tweet, Trump said Coats will step down on August 15.

"I would like to thank Dan for his great service to our country," Trump tweeted. "The acting director will be named shortly."

Coats often publicly disagreed with Trump over policy and intelligence regarding Russian election interference, North Korea and Islamic State.

Trump also announced Sunday that he will be nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to replace Coats.

"A former U.S. Attorney, John will lead and inspire greatness for the country he loves," Trump tweeted.

Coats, a former Republican senator from Indiana, was appointed director of National Intelligence in March 2017.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.