The SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday.

The capsule, which is carrying over 5,000 pounds of supplies and equipment, launched Thursday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

It was captured at 9:11 EDT using the space station's robotic arm.

"I want to congratulate the team across the globe that makes delivering a vehicle like this—it's pretty looking at it out the window—to the station with science and cargo and things to keep us busy," astronaut Nick Hague said in a transmission to Mission Control. "So the mission continues."

This is the third mission to the space station for this Dragon spacecraft, which made trips in 2015 and 2017. It is scheduled to remain at the space station for a month before returning to Earth with splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.