NATIONWIDE – Russi Taylor, best known as the voice of Minnie Mouse, died Friday in Glendale, California, according to The Walt Disney Company. She was 75.

Russi Taylor dead at the age of 75

Taylor was best known for voicing Minnie Mouse

She also voiced other Disney characters

The cause of her death has not been released.

"Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. "For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world—a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere."

Bill Farmer, voice of Goofy and longtime friend of Taylor, also released a statement.

"Russi was as close as family; as wonderful, funny, and sweet as Minnie Mouse, and as talented yet humble as you would expect," he said. "I will deeply and dearly miss her."

Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1944, Taylor had dreamed of working for Disney since she was a little girl. She beach out 200 hopefuls when she became the voice of Minnie in 1986, according to Disney.

Taylor voiced Minnie in many projects, including Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Get a Horse!, House of Mouse and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. She also lent her voice to other characters including Donald Duck's nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie in the original DuckTales series; Martin Prince in The Simpsons; and Duchess the Cat in Babe.

Taylor was married to Mickey Mouse voice actor Wayne Allwine until his death in 2009.