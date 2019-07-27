ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF police are apologizing for how they initially alerted students when searching for a man with a gun on campus.

UCF student found with BB-gun on campus

911 calls initially reported gun seen, potential active shooter

Students notified to take shelter

The gun in question turned out to be a BB-gun, however, the initial phone alert students received only said to take shelter, and mentioned nothing about a possible shooter.

One student said he thought it was a weather warning at first, until word got through the grapevine.

Police say someone was seen going into a room on the second floor of Tower 1 dorms with a gun, which was tucked inside the student's waistband.

This is a picture of the BB gun that led to the report at Tower 1.



We're grateful for the Knight who saw something and said something, and we're happy the situation was peacefully resolved. pic.twitter.com/avJBJYFTKD — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) July 27, 2019

After receiving several 911 calls, UCF police made the call for an emergency shelter alert to be sent out to students' cellphones. However, the first alert was generic, and mentioned nothing about a gunman.

"I checked the weather app. And my next thought was one threat to the campus. And come to find out there was a school shooter threat, so that was pretty intimidating," freshman Elijah McCormick said.

Police Chief Carl Metzger said they use generic shelter alerts for different situations and one of those was used, which is why there was confusion at first about what was going on.

"We should have been much more specific in the way they pushed out that alert, and this is one of those times where we own it, we learn from it, and we move on," Chief Metzger said.

A message from @UCFChiefMetzger about tonight’s incident at Tower 1.



A reminder that no call is too small for UCFPD to care about. If you see something, say something. pic.twitter.com/8AgHrZlhit — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) July 27, 2019

More than 20 UCF police officers and Orange County deputies responded to the scene. And later push alerts notified students about the potential shooter threat, and then, ultimately, when the threat was ruled out.

BB-guns are not allowed on campus so the student who brought it will be facing conduct sanctions with the school.