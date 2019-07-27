TAVARES, Fla. — A death investigation is underway in Tavares after police say a body was found inside an apartment Friday evening following reports of a “foul odor.”

The body was discovered at the Tava Dora Apartments on 1403 East Alfred Street, according to Tavares Police.

A spokesperson for the department said the owner of the complex reportedly smelled a “foul odor” at one of the apartments, and that they also discovered a man who was “in distress.”

Police confirmed that a body was found inside the apartment, while the man was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center. His condition is not yet know.

No further details are available at this time.