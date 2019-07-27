ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered rain and storms will continue today. It will not be as widespread as the past few afternoons, but keep the rain gear nearby if you have outdoor plans.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s for most neighborhoods. Rain will end overnight and temperatures will fall back into the low to mid-70s. The coverage of rain will be 50 percent for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 90s tomorrow.

We continue to trim the coverage of rain back to 40 percent heading into early next week. The lower coverage of rain and storms will lead to temperatures heating back up into the lower 90s through mid-week.

The rain chances and the coverage of storms will spike by the end of the week. There will be a 50 percent coverage of rain by Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Morning temperatures will start out in the low to mid-70s for the entire week ahead.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surfing conditions will be poor today. Wave heights will only be 1 to 2 feet today. The risk of rips has lowered, but it is always best to swim within sight of lifeguard. Ocean temperatures are in the upper 70s and around 80 degrees. The ultraviolet index is extreme, which means sunburn could happen in less than ten minutes.

If you’re boating, there will be a chance of storms. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5 knots. Seas will be running at 2 to 3 feet with smooth conditions on the intracoastal.

No new development is expected over the next 5 to 7 days. Dry air continues to keep development at bay in the central and eastern Atlantic for now. We typically see the activity start to pick-up in August. The climatological peak of hurricane season is September 10 and the season runs through November 30. The next name on the Atlantic hurricane list is Chantal.

